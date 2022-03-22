EasyJet scraps mask policy from Sunday

Easyjet will remove mandatory masks aboard from Sunday.

Easyjet will remove the mandatory mask policy aboard its planes on Sunday, the company announced today.

From next week, passengers will no longer be required to wear a face covering if the policy has been dropped at both ends of the route, becoming applicable on domestic flights as well as routes between the UK and Denmark, Gibraltar, Hungary and Iceland.

“This means when flying to or from countries where mask requirements remain in place, we will follow the relevant legal requirements,” said the company in a statement.

” We urge European governments to have a coordinated approach on the removal of the requirement where possible, to make it easy and clear for customers.”

Easyjet is the latest airline to change its travel policy following a more relaxed approach to travelling at a European level.

Jet2 was the first one who dropped the requirement in early March and, since then, has been joined by the likes of British Airways (BA) and Virgin Atlantic.

“Where we’re clear the destination you’re travelling to doesn’t require a face mask on board, it will become optional,” BA tweeted last week while Virgin Atlantic said customers “should have the personal choice whether to wear a mask onboard.”

Ryanair’s boss Michael O’Leary said earlier this month the low-cost airline might remove the requirement at the end of the month, City A.M. reported.

“I think we would certainly keep mandatory face masks at airports for crews and passengers on board our aircraft until the end of March, I think we’ll review at the end of March,” he said. “I would probably said they’ll probably stay there to April, you know there a lot of families travelling during Easter holiday in April.