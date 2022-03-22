Government funnels £3m in Hammersmith Bridge restoration works

The government has funnelled an additional £3m into works on Hammersmith Bridge.

The UK Government will invest around £3m to carry out restoration works on Hammersmith Bridge, transport secretary Grant Shapps said this morning.

“Almost £3 million will be invested by the government into vital works on Hammersmith Bridge,” Shapps tweeted. “This takes our total investment to nearly £7m, and will mean the bridge remains open to pedestrians, cyclists and river traffic. Further works will be carried out to fully re-open the structure.”

The government’s investment, which will cover a third of the project’s total costs, comes after ministers approved a business case presented by the borough of Hammersmith and Fulham.

“Following an enormous amount of work by engineers, government, the London Borough of Hammersmith and Fulham and TfL, I can confirm we will be injecting millions of pounds into its restoration, so it stays open to pedestrians, cyclists and river traffic,” added roads minister Baroness Vere.

“We will not lose momentum. Work is already underway to ensure the structure is reopened to motorists as soon as possible and returned to its former glory.”

The funding will be in addition to the £4m already invested to keep the bridge open to cyclists and pedestrians. Hammersmith Bridge was reopened in July 2021 – more than a year after it was shut down because of cracks in its pedestals.

Commenting on the news, Lib Dem MP and transport spokesperson Sarah Olney said the news was welcome but “disappointing.”

“As my constituents know only too well, the government’s efforts to reopen the bridge have been far below the mark and any attempt to gloss over that does the people of south west London a great disservice,” she said.

“I strongly urge the government to capitalise on their newfound enthusiasm and work constructively and swiftly with the local council and TfL to identify and fund an engineering plan for strengthening works so that vehicles can once again cross the river.”