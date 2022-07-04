Easyjet flight from London to Minorca escorted by fighter jet following bomb threat

Concerned passenger are heard discussing what is taking place. (Photo/ Ian Leslie via Twitter)

An Easyjet flight from London Gatwick to Minorca was escorted by a fighter jet, following a bomb threat.

According to the Spanish police, the precaution was taken after a British 18-year-old made a fake threat on social media.

The culprit – who yesterday was travelling alongside five other friends – remains in Minorca under police custody while awaiting a court hearing.

Footage of the incident shows the Spanish fighter jet signalling the low-cost carrier’s pilot to follow it, while concerned passengers are heard wondering what is taking place.

The incident caused disruption out to flights out of Minorca.