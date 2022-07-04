Easyjet COO steps down amid ongoing travel chaos

Bellew stepped down after two and a half years. (Photo/LinkedIn)

The chief operating officer (COO) of Easyjet Peter Bellew resigned today as the airline continues to be hit by travel disruption.

The carrier’s board announced today Bellew, who joined two and a half years ago, resigned on Friday to “pursue other business opportunities” and that director of flight operations David Morgan would replace him as interim COO.

“I would like to thank Peter for his hard work and wish him well,” chief executive Johan Lundgren said in a statement.

“Everyone at easyJet remains absolutely focused on delivering a safe and reliable operation this summer.”

Even though it is unrelated, Bellew’s resignation comes at a delicate time for the airline, as yesterday it emerged that the carrier’s executives are jetting off for two nights to a luxury resort in Mallorca.

Easyjet told City AM senior management was flying to the Balearic island to hold one of its regular board meetings as well to visit the company’s base and meet with staff.

Bosses will depart from Luton and Gatwick, flying priority, and will reside at five-star hotel Iberostar, which counts an infinity pool and a sunset champagne bar among its many amenities.

Even though easyJet argued it was an “entirely appropriate” decision , the timing was seen as less than ideal, as thousands of people continue to bear the weight of the ongoing travel chaos.

Earlier last month, easyJet was forced to axe one in 10 flights across its network for the July-September period to guarantee a smoother run of operations.

Bernstein analyst have forecast cancellations could cost the carrier up to £200m this year, turning its profit expectations into a loss.