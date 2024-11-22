Eagle-eyed Newnham has found good opportunity for Armour War

Trainer Mark Newnham currently lies joint second in the Hong Kong Trainers’ Championship with 16 wins

SUNDAY’s supporting action on Chevalier Cup Day looks strong, with several races and gallopers worth keeping an eye on throughout the action.

For die-hard racing enthusiasts who don’t mind foregoing their Sunday morning lie-in, the Chevalier Insurance Handicap (7.10am) over six furlongs on the all-weather surface catches the eye, with several dirt specialists attempting to bounce back to form.

The likes of Victory Moments, Packing Bole, and Must Go are all well-rated at their best, while Super Win Dragon can never be left out of calculations following a handful of victories on the surface.

Smart all-weather performer Self Improvement hasn’t fired in a couple of runs this season but produced an impressive dirt trial 12 days ago, giving the impression he is ready to fire, while the important booking of James McDonald in the saddle further enhances his prospects of a return to form.

Half an hour later, trainer Pierre Ng and jockey Zac Purton combine to try to get the best out of the talented but frustrating Soaring Bronco in the Chevalier Lifts & Escalators Handicap (7.40am) over a mile.

The four-year-old has cost supporters a fortune in four runs this season, but he will never get a better chance to break his duck, with only Flying Luck standing in his path to glory.

Trainer Mark Newnham looks to have found a suitable opportunity for ARMOUR WAR EAGLE to get his first win in the city when lining up in the Chevalier Aluminium Engineering Handicap (9.50am) over a mile.

The son of War Decree has just fallen short against a couple of smart performers in Packing Hermod and Steps Ahead, both over seven furlongs, recently, having placed twice over a mile in New Zealand before arriving in Hong Kong.

Now with the step up in distance is a bonus, and he can improve further at the expense of Fallon and Sky Trust.

POINTERS

Armour War Eagle 9.50am Sha Tin