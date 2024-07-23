Eagle Eye: Lucrative Tesco and Morrisons deals boost loyalty scheme specialist’s revenue

Tesco’s performance has improved over the past 12 months.

Lucrative contracts with the likes of Tesco and Morrisons and a pitch win with the bookseller Waterstones helped personalised marketing firm Eagle Eye to rake in bumper revenue and bolster its cash position, its latest results showed.

The Surrey-based firm, which has been a constituent on the Aim market since 2014 and operates across North America, Oceania and the UK, posted revenue of £47.7, in the year to June 30, an 11 per cent rise on the £33.3m it generated in 2023.

Its adjusted earnings before investment, tax, debt and amortisation beat expectations to rise by 28 per cent, up from £8.8m to £11.3m. Meanwhile its closing net cash position of £104m was a 12 per cent improvement on the the number on which it ended previous financial year.

Bosses at the loyalty scheme specialist attributed much of its revenue growth to a set of marquee pitch wins in year, which included Waterstones in the UK and the popular Canadian homeware chain Rona.

Tim Mason, chief executive of Eagle Eye, said: “The world of loyalty is evolving at pace. At the vanguard of this movement are the grocers, for whom loyalty increasingly means personalised promotions, due to their proven ability to delight customers and increase loyalty, profitably.

“Our ability to support personalised promotions at scale, and the increasing opportunities presented by our new AI-based offerings, mean we are the acknowledged leaders in this market.”

Eagle Eye’s pitch wins, as well as the rolling out of its new AI offerings, mean the firm is well placed to continue its momentum in 2025 and “looks to the future with confidence”, it said.

Mason added: “The strength of our customer base helps to drive interest from some of the world’s largest retailers as we continue to capture what is a sizeable, long-term growth opportunity.”