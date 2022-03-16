Firm behind loyalty schemes for Pret A Manger, Asda and Pizza Express recovers from pandemic
The marketing firm behind loyalty schemes for brands such as Asda, Pret A Manger and Pizza Express is back in the black after a small pandemic loss.
Eagle Eye Solutions, which manages schemes for major chains through coupons,, subscriptions and gift services, announced its half-year figures up to January, with £600,000 in profit, after a £0.1m loss over the same period in 2021.
It also had a 40 per cent increase in group revenue, to £15m, and 50 per cent growth in adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) to £3.1m
The SaaS (software as a service) firm expanded its UK, US and Australian operations, and secured a number of deals, including Halfords in the UK, a three-year contract with a large US grocery retailer and a multi-year deal with Giant Eagle.
It also saw a deepening of ties with customers for brands such as Asda, Pret A Manger and Pizza Express, as chief executive Tim Mason highlighted its 45 per cent increase in recurring revenue, totalling almost £19m. .
Mason, said coronavirus “accelerated the digital strategies of retailers around the world” meaning that “personalised digital engagement with consumers is more relevant than ever”.