Firm behind loyalty schemes for Pret A Manger, Asda and Pizza Express recovers from pandemic

People walk by a Pret A Manger food chain in Manhattan on (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

The marketing firm behind loyalty schemes for brands such as Asda, Pret A Manger and Pizza Express is back in the black after a small pandemic loss.

Eagle Eye Solutions, which manages schemes for major chains through coupons,, subscriptions and gift services, announced its half-year figures up to January, with £600,000 in profit, after a £0.1m loss over the same period in 2021.

It also had a 40 per cent increase in group revenue, to £15m, and 50 per cent growth in adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) to £3.1m

The SaaS (software as a service) firm expanded its UK, US and Australian operations, and secured a number of deals, including Halfords in the UK, a three-year contract with a large US grocery retailer and a multi-year deal with Giant Eagle.

It also saw a deepening of ties with customers for brands such as Asda, Pret A Manger and Pizza Express, as chief executive Tim Mason highlighted its 45 per cent increase in recurring revenue, totalling almost £19m. .

Mason, said coronavirus “accelerated the digital strategies of retailers around the world” meaning that “personalised digital engagement with consumers is more relevant than ever”.

Read more Eagle Eye wins contract with Canadian supermarket giant Loblaw



