Pret-A-Manger doubles discount on Club Pret as chain looks to take scheme international

Loyalty scheme holders will now be given a bigger discount at the City staple

Pret-A-Manger will double the discount it offers on its Club Pret subscription from 10 per cent to 20 per cent as the chain rolls out the loyalty scheme worldwide.

Lovers of the cafe’s sandwiches and snacks will now enjoy further discounts alongside five ‘free’ coffees a day.

However, Pret will still charge £30 for the monthly service, which it hiked from £25 earlier this year in the wake of soaring inflation.

Its scheme has proved popular with caffeine fiends as Pret said its expanded subscription has welcomed 17.8m redemptions in its first three months, up 31 per cent year-on-year.

In June, Pret A Manger announced an annual profit for the first time since 2018, which it thanks its revamped coffee subscription service for.

The high-street favourite recorded revenues of £429.9m, growing by 20.2 per cent compared to the same period in 2022, when it reported a loss of £226m.

Its last profitable year in 2018 made the hospitality chain profits of £19.6m.

“Since we relaunched the subscription, we’re seeing more customers pick up their favourite baguette or croissant with their usual coffee fix, making the most of Club Pret throughout the day, and sharing the benefits with their friends and colleague,” Pano Christou, chief executive of Pret A Manger, said.

Pret A Manger, which means Ready to Eat in French, also said it would look to take the loyalty scheme to its international markets, starting with the US in September and France in November, with plans to take the offer across all other global markets from 2024.

“We’re now ready to take this even further, doubling the Club Pret discount and expanding this offer to customers outside of the UK. Club Pret has become a critical part of our growth strategy and we’re excited to bring it to more people than ever before, delivering great value in the process,” Christou added.

The British franchise recently lauded in India, where it opened its first site in the financial district of Mumbai in April.