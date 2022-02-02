Pret coffee subscription service to increase £5 amid rising costs

Sandwich chain Pret A Manger is hiking the price of its coffee subscription service 25 per cent amid soaring ingredient and labour costs.

Pret said the monthly cost – which covers five barista-made drinks a day – would increase from £20 to £25 from tomorrow. This will apply to new subscribers straight away while those already on the subscription will see costs increase from 16 March.

The company pointed to skyrocketing inflation as well as the planned hike to VAT to 20 per cent from 1 April, up from 12.5 per cent.

The VAT hike will add £2 to the cost of the subscription while £1.50 would go towards extra staff pay and a further £1.50 will cover inflation.

In an email, customers were told: the firm still believed that the “subscription continues to offer great value” to coffee lovers.