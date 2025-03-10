Brewdog: James Watt’s brewer names second CEO in a year

Brewdog has appointed another CEO.

Brewdog has appointed a new chief executive for the second time in the space of a year following the departure of James Arrow for “personal reasons”.

Arrow has been succeeded at the Scotland-based brewer by chief financial officer, James Taylor. Lauren Carrol has taken on the role of chief operating officer, Brewdog also confirmed.

The appointment of a new top boss comes after co-founder James Watt stood down as chief executive in May 2024 after 17 years.

In October 2024, City AM reported that Brewdog’s pre-tax profit widened from £25m to £59m in 2023.

The last time Brewdog reported a pre-tax profit was the £1.1m it achieved in 2019.

However, over the same period the Aberdeenshire-based business increased its revenue by 14 per cent to £366m.

Taylor joined Brewdog in November 2023 as its chief financial officer having previously held the same role at Mayborn Group.

He has also worked at the likes of Anya Hindmarch, ghd, Tishman Speyer and Derwent London.

Carrol joined the business in 2018 and was promoted to chief marketing officer in 2022.

New Brewdog boos an ‘instrumental leader’

Chairman Allan Leighton said: “James Taylor has been an instrumental leader at Brewdog, steering the financial strategy and laying a strong foundation for profitable growth.

“His deep understanding of our business, coupled with his proven track record in operational excellence, makes him the ideal choice to guide Brewdog into its next chapter.

“I would also like to congratulate Lauren for her promotion, testament to her fantastic

work and proven track record during her time at Brewdog.

“Finally, I would like to thank James Arrow for his contribution to Brewdog since he arrived in 2023 and wish him every success in the future.”

The company was founded in 2007 by James Watt and Martin Dickie and now employs over 2,700 people and operates more than 120 bars, hotels and venues.