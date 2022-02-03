Dune leads the way for BAFTA nominations

(Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

Science fiction epic “Dune”, the adaptation of Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel, led nominations for the British Academy Film Awards today, securing 11 nominations, with dark Western “The Power of the Dog” following with eight.

“Belfast”, Kenneth Brannagh’s semi-autobiographical comedy drama set at the onset of Northern Ireland’s three decades of conflict, received six nominations at Britain’s top film honours.

All three films will compete for best film at the awards on March 13, alongside coming-of-age tale “Licorice Pizza” and “Don’t Look Up”.

Blockbuster hit “No Time to Die”, a remake of “West Side Story” and “Licorice Pizza” each got five nominations.

“This year’s nominations showcase a remarkable range of creative work in-front of and behind the camera,” BAFTA Chair Krishnendu Majumdar said in a statement.

Congratulations to all the 2022 #EEBAFTAs nominees! Discover the list in full 👇



Tune in on Sunday 13 March to see who takes home those iconic BAFTA masks ✨ — BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 3, 2022

Leading actress nominations included big names like Lady Gaga for fashion drama “House of Gucci”, whilst leading actor nods included Benedict Cumberbatch for his portrayal of a 1920s rancher in “The Power of the Dog”, Leonardo DiCaprio for “Don’t Look Up” and Will Smith for playing the father of tennis champion sisters Venus and Serena Williams in “King Richard”.

Three women are among the contenders for best director: Audrey Diwan for “Happening”, Jane Campion for “The Power of the Dog” and Julia Ducournau for “Titane”. Aleem Khan (“After Love”), Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (“Drive My Car”) and Paul Thomas Anderson (“Licorice Pizza”) complete the list.