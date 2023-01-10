Majestic: Brits taste for champagne and sparkling wine in December boosts sales with second-largest festive intake ever

Brits guzzled down 20 per cent more wine at Christmas than before Covid, as Majestic posted its second-highest festive intake in 40 years.

The UK’s largest specialist retailer, Majestic Wine, raked in a sales increase of 21.1 per cent against 2019, with English sparkling wine proving particularly popular.

Majestic reported that sales rose 0.2 per cent on last year as it achieved its highest market share, and second biggest Christmas trading performance in its 42-year history.

This comes as millions of Brits attempt to mark Dry January, giving alcohol a rest after a hectic Christmas period.

Against the backdrop of a cost of living crisis, the wine-seller said prices for wines, beers and spirits were two per cent cheaper compared to the previous year, in a bid to help Brits mark the holidays without burning a hole in their pockets.

It also reported that many Brits rushed to get their last-minute wine, with the busiest trading day being 23 December.

Majestic, which operates 2— stores, said sparkling wine and champagne were the most popular, with the English variety up 19 per cent, Cava 29 per cent and French also proving popular amid the country’s World Cup campaign.

“Despite a very tough trading environment and the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, Majestic achieved a strong Christmas performance which is significantly higher than pre-covid levels”, said CEO John Colley.

Looking ahead, Majestic is set to open 20 new branches across the country, but Colley said: “We are under no illusions as to how tough the next 12 months will be, but I am more confident than ever that we have the right strategy and backing in place to emerge from the cost-of-living crisis as an even stronger business.”