Majestic to freeze wine prices for pubs and restaurants until spring

Wine seller Majestic has frozen prices for pubs and restaurants until next spring, as the hospitality industry grapples with a tough winter.

The country’s largest wine retailer said it would lock its prices for venues until the end of April 2023.

Hospitality venues have been struggling with hiked costs across the board with energy to labour bills on the rise.

Inflation in the UK has surged to 11.1 per cent in recent weeks, resting at a 41-year high.

Pubs and bars are also facing a tumultuous time while consumers are themselves feeling the pinch of soaring household bills and tightening their pursestrings.

Hospitality businesses were set to experience a “difficult winter season,” Majestic’s chief operating officer Robert Cooke said on Monday.

The wine brand is also offering its customers a chance to win £1,000 if they recommend a pub that goes on to become a customer of its commercial arm.