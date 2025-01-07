Wine without the Snobbery

JANUARY always feels a rather grim time to decide to go “dry”. I feel no reason to punish myself for enjoying the indulgences of festive season and besides, being a wine writer and consultant, I would be out of a job. I do however like to embrace the “damp lifestyle” and over the years have gathered tips and suggestions from boozy colleagues on realistic ways to moderate intake.



‘Mindful’ is an overused word, but it does help to focus on why you are choosing that drink. Often, I will start with a non-alcoholic option and then consider if I actually do want a glass of something alcoholic, or if I am satisfied enough to stick. A fresh aperitif such as Zonin Cuvée Zero (£7.40, Ocado) or the fruity Thomson & Scott Noughty Sparkling Rosé (£9.99, Laithwaites) can often be all I want for flavour and feel, socially. Waitrose’s sales of non-alcoholic drinks have risen by 19 per cent compared to last year and they have identified a concept called “zebra striping”, where people alternate between an alcoholic and non-alcoholic drink with Guinness’s 0.0% proving especially popular.



So much of our socialising in the UK is around eating and drinking so try to schedule catching up with friends for a walk, art exhibition or new activity, rather than the pub. If you are out for dinner, try ordering a glass or a carafe to share rather than a whole bottle and if you order something really good, and a little bit more expensive, you may find you are more likely to sip and savour it rather than chug away. Likewise, if you have guests over for food, suggest a tea or coffee towards the end of the meal rather than automatically opening another bottle.



Indeed, with wine being so social, it is often easier to abstain at home, so fill the fridge with excellent low or no options. I am a huge fan of Bontivo (£32, Amazon), a herbal citrus cordial topped up with soda or tonic water which feels like it takes the edge off. Taking the time to mix

a drink, and that proper sense of ceremony, can feel relaxing in itself, so I have been creating zero per cent spritz-style cocktails using Codorniu Zero (£5, Ocado) from Spain’s first Cava producer, over a dash of Giffard alcohol free elderflower liqueur (£11.26, Master of Malt). Drinking from a wine glass or elegant cocktail glass can help trick the mind, too.



Health experts recommend three days a week off alcohol, ideally consecutively to help the liver regenerate, so pick the days in advance. Early or midweek is generally easier; make it a routine you can stick to. If like me you feel you need to finish everything you have been given, be it food or drink, now is the time to let go of ‘waste guilt’. Just as, if you are dieting, you leave a bit on your plate, you do not need to feel bad about leaving some in the glass. That last glass left in the bottle can be poured into a jam jar and kept in the fridge for cooking over the week. Invest in devices that mean your wine will keep for longer like the Vacu Vin Wine Saver (£11.99, Amazon). Once you have

poured your glass, simply hand pump the air out of the bottle and the wine should last another five to 10 days.

Canned wine is great for keeping track of portion control, providing one large glass or two smaller glasses to share. The Uncommon are known for their beautifully designed spritzes at only 5.5 per cent (£5.95, Waitrose) but they have also launched new still wines (£48 for eight cans, wearetheuncommon.co.uk). Above all, remember: if you’re not feeling it or enjoying it, it is more of a “waste” to pour it into your body than down the sink.

