Driving in London: Calls for one-month ULEZ pollution charge amnesty

City Hall Tories are calling for the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, to provide a one-month fines amnesty for drivers who fail to pay the Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) charge during the first month of the expanded zone.

Drivers of vehicles which do not comply with minimum emissions standards are being charged £12.50 to drive into London’s ULEZ.

Since yesterday, the pollution charge zone for older vehicles has significantly expanded, by 18 times, affecting tens of thousands of London motorists.

ULEZ previously only covered the same area of central London as the Congestion Charge. It now also includes all areas within the North and South Circular roads in an attempt to boost air quality.

Amnesty

When ULEZ was first introduced in central London in April 2019, Transport for London sent warning notices instead of fining drivers for non-payment during the first month of the charge.

City Hall Tories’ Leader Susan Hall has called for TfL to apply the same fines amnesty for drivers who fail to pay their ULEZ bill in the newly expanded zone.

She referred to a study by car sales website Motorway, which found a majority of drivers in and around London were unaware of ULEZ expansion. It also found that even fewer motorists are confident about the new boundaries.

Only 29 per cent knew boroughs in south west London would be included. A third knew parts of north, west and south east London would be in the new zone. Thirty-seven per cent are aware the zone stretches to parts of north east London.

“Transport for London will slap thousands of unaware drivers with eye-watering fines as ULEZ expands unless the Mayor introduces a one-month amnesty for non-payment,” said Susan Hall.

“The Mayor should forgive drivers for falling foul of the new ULEZ boundaries. It’s 18 times the size of the old zone and splits many London boroughs in two,” she continued.

With many Londoners struggling in the aftermath of the pandemic, a £160 fine each time they unknowingly drive in the new zone will squeeze people to breaking point. City Hall Tories’ Leader Susan Hall

“Let’s not forget that Covid restrictions only ended three months ago. Frankly, people have had things on their minds other than ULEZ, and few have had a chance to recover, let alone prepare for the charge. A one-month fines amnesty will give London some time to adapt to the new zone,” Hall concluded.