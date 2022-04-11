Drivers warned about busiest Easter on record as 21.5 million journeys planned

Drivers need to brace for the busiest Easter on record, said RAC. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Drivers were told to brace for the busiest Easter on record, as an estimated 21.5 million trips will be made over the bank holiday.

According to automotive insurance company RAC, this year will be the busiest since it started recording traffic data in 2014.

“After two years of relatively quiet Easter bank holidays on the roads, our research suggests a return to traffic levels that are much more typical of this time of year,” said RAC traffic spokesperson Rod Dennis.

“It’s very possible this weekend could turn out to be one of the busiest for leisure journeys for many years. Traffic volumes will likely be even higher if some warm spring sunshine makes an appearance.”

Good Friday is expected to be the busiest day with congestion in several hotspots such as the M6 north between Greater Manchester and the Lake District, M25 between Surrey and Buckinghamshire and on the A303 near Stonehenge.

Motorists were told to depart either before 9am or after 7.30pm and to be ready in case of breakdowns.

“This is even more important for anyone travelling longer distances than they have for several months,” he added. “A breakdown is much less likely if a car’s oil and coolant levels, as well as tyre pressure and tread depth, have all been checked before setting out.”