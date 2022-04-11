Easter chaos continues as UK airlines axe dozens of flights

Covid checks, high passenger volumes and staff shortages due to illness have meant longer than usual check-in times at many airports around the UK. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Easter’s travel chaos doesn’t show any signs of easing as UK airlines continue to axe dozens of flights.

British Airways (BA) announced today it has slashed a further 64 flights to and from Heathrow – affecting both domestic routes such as Aberdeen and Edinburgh as a well as services to European getaways like Berlin and Paris.

BA, even though it decided last month to reduce services until the end of May, was forced over the last few days to cancel routes because of Covid-induced staff shortages and an exponential increase in passenger demand.

To provide customers with alternatives, the airline has focused on routes with multiple daily flights.

Frustrated travellers took to Twitter to express their anger at the company, complaining online its “truly awful customer service.”

@British_Airways why don’t you answer tweets or emails? Truly awful customer service. — The General (@kaejlaab) April 11, 2022

“BA is happy to take my money but provides [a] poor customer service. Apart from being in a logged queue what else can be done?” said one annoyed user while another complained the company’s behaviour was “getting ridiculous”.

BA is not the only airline affected by the disruption as low-cost carrier easyJet slashed more than 300 flights over the last week. The airline cancelled today at least 25 flights to and from Gatwick, affecting EU routes such as Amsterdam, Copenhagen and Milan.

Over the last couple of days, easyJet warned customers to brace for delays at airport security controls.

“There may be delays at the airport security control before your flight and we recommend that you arrive at the airport two hours before your flight time,” the carrier said in a operations control’s update.

“Please have your bags ready before you go through security, making sure that any liquids are carried in a see-through and resealable bag, and that any electronic items are carried separately.”