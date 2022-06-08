Italian strike leads to more chaos in UK

A strike in Italy had significant ramifications for UK travellers.(Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

A strike called by Italian air traffic controllers has led to more chaos in the UK.

Thousands of passengers were left stranded at British hubs after Ryanair, Easyjet, British Airways (BA) and Jet2 cancelled dozens of flights from the UK to Italy.

Easyjet axed 20 flights from Gatwick telling passengers it was doing “all possible to minimise any disruption that may occur as a result of the strike action,” while BA was forced to cancel around 14 flights between London and Milan.

“Due to air traffic control (ATC) strikes at Milan Bergamo, Milan Malpensa, Turin, Verona, Genoa, Cuneo and Parma airports, we have regrettably been forced to cancel a number of flights on Wednesday,” added a spokesperson for Ryanair.

“These ATC strikes are completely beyond our control and we sincerely apologise for any inconvenience they will inevitably cause.”

Italy was not the only destination that saw hundreds of UK flights cancelled as BA overall scrapped 122 short-haul routes, including several domestic flights, while Easyjet’s total count amounted to 60.

Stranded passengers took it to Twitter to complain about the disruption.

“Oh Easyjet, what a shambles,” said one user while another demanded to have the email of BA’s boss Sean Doyle because they had not receive a satisfactory response to their complaint.

@British_Airways LAST RESORT – Can I have the email for Sean Doyle as I have a complaint that needs dealing with, staff have not been able to. — Mr Cad Photographic (@MrCadUK) June 8, 2022

Oh @easyJet, what a shambles. — Lois Vallely (@LoisVallely) June 8, 2022