Staggering 17 million car journeys to be taken over ‘busiest weekend’ since 2016

London was crowned the UK’s second most congested city after Edinburgh last year.

Traffic woes look set to descend on drivers over the coming bank holidays, with this weekend set to be the busiest since 2016, according to research conducted by the RAC and transport analytics firm Inrix.

17.2 million journeys will take place over the long weekend, beating the 14.6 million predicted for the King’s coronation, as Brits opt to watch the event at home.

Drivers can expect trips to take double time this Friday, with an estimated 2.3 million on the roads. Saturday will see the weekend’s peak of 2.7 million.

Bob Pishue, transportation analyst at Inrix, warned “drivers should expect long delays on major roads in and around Greater London this weekend,” with peaks on Friday afternoon as commuter traffic collides with leisure.

32 million trips will take place over both weekends.

Looking ahead, the RAC is expecting an “even spread” of traffic over the coronation long weekend, at around 2 million a day. Friday and Saturday will again see the most congestion.

RAC Breakdown spokesman Rod Dennis said: “While we’d expect more short breaks and day trips to the coast this coming weekend, when it comes to the coronation it’s likely major routes are less likely to be congested.

Dennis said traffic woes will depend on the weather. “If temperatures finally increase and the sun makes more of an appearance, we could well see many more people jumping in the car for a quick trip.”

He added: “While our teams will be working hard throughout both bank holidays, no one wants to feel royally fed up by being stuck at the side of the road waiting for help. The more checks drivers can carry out before the head out, the more likely they are to feel like the king, or queen, of the road.”

The RAC suggest that drivers set out before 11am or leave their journeys to late on Friday or Saturday evenings.