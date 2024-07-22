Summer traffic chaos expected this weekend as 27m Brits take to the roads

The Royal Automobile Club (RAC) has warned the UK’s major motorways are likely to be extremely congested with record levels of traffic this week as millions of Brits flock to get away for the summer.

Some 27m summer getaway trips are expected over the seven days from Monday, according to new data compiled by the motoring group and transport analytics firm INRIX.

The RAC has forecast around 2.4m leisure trips by car on Tuesday alone when most schools shut their doors for the holidays.

Traffic will gradually increase throughout the week, culminating in a “weekend of woe” that will see nearly 14m trips between Friday and Monday.

Credit: RAC

RAC Breakdown spokesperson Alice Simpson warned: “If you can’t set off really early, then it’s highly likely you’ll be sitting in traffic for quite some time.

“Our research suggests this year’s getaway is set to be busier than average, possibly due to the UK inflation rate having slowed, giving people a bit more confidence to spend. However, with our recent bad weather causing an increase in international travel bookings, queues to major airports should not be underestimated.

“We’d advise drivers to plan their routes well in advance if jetting off abroad this week.”

INRIX says to avoid travelling between 12pm and 5pm on both Friday and Saturday, and between 11am and 1pm on Sunday, when the worst delays are expected. The best times to travel will be after 6pm on Friday and Saturday, or 3pm on Sunday.

The INRIX data also shows traffic heading to major UK airports and staycation destinations will build from 25 July onwards. Delays of over half an hour are forecast between the Chiswell Interchange near St Albans southbound to Gatwick Airport and the A303 eastbound between Illminster and Andover.

Brits travelling to Cornwall and Devon should be aware the single worst queue, of over two hours, is predicted on Saturday lunchtime on the M5 heading south between Junction 15, and Junction 23 for Bridgwater.