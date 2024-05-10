M25 closure: Traffic warning section of motorway to shut this weekend

Drivers are bracing for an unprecedented weekend of disruption on the M25 this weekend, as part of the motorway shuts.

Drivers have been warned of significant disruption on the M25 as sections of Britain’s busiest motorway are set to close over the weekend.

The M25 will be shut between junctions 9 and 10 in Surrey, from 9pm on Friday 10 May to 6am on Monday 13 May. The five-mile stretch of road links the towns of Leatherhead and Wisley via the A243 and A3.

The closure could coincide with the hottest day of the year so far, as temperatures reach up to 26 degrees celsius around London.

The National Highways website has all the details.

It comes as the road authority works on installing a major new bridge, part of a £317m project to upgrade swathes of the motorway and increase the number of lanes.

Motorists will be sent on a 19-mile diversion via A roads, but the plans have attracted criticism as the route slips into London’s Ultra Low Emission Zone (Ulez). National Highways said drivers will not be liable to pay the standard £12.50 charge unless diversion signs are ignored.

In March, the section between junctions 10 and 11 was closed, which marked the first time daytime closure of all lanes since the M25 opened in 1986.

British travellers have already faced significant disruption this week after the train drivers’ union Aslef launched a fresh set of rail strikes between Tuesday and Thursday.

RAC breakdown spokesperson Alice Simpson told City A.M.: “As this next M25 weekend closure immediately follows major national rail strikes which could see many more people take to the roads, it could be up to six days of disrupted travel for London’s drivers.

“The closures also coincide with the retrofitting of new emergency areas on all-lane-running stretches of the M25, meaning delays are likely between junctions 5 and 7 in Surrey and Kent and junctions 23-27 in Hertfordshire and Essex.“

“Anyone heading to Chessington World of Adventures, which is close to the official A3 diversion route, should expect delays and pack extra food and drink in the event they’re on the road longer than expected.“

National Highways intends to close the M25 on three other weekends this year, although that won’t be until at least July.

Pack extra food and drink, the RAC said, it could be a long one.