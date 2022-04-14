Holidaymakers advised to avoid Good Friday travel

Tomorrow is expected to be the busiest day for air travel of the whole Bank Holiday weekend. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Brits were advised to plan ahead and avoid travelling on Good Friday as disruption is expected throughout the UK transport network.

The Department for Transport said it was working alongside operators to try and minimise disruption but it was advising people to take the extra time.

“If you’re travelling this Easter weekend, plan ahead and check the latest travel updates,” it tweeted.

If you’re travelling this #Easter weekend, plan ahead and check the latest travel updates by following:



🚗 @NationalHways

🚆 @NationalRailEnq

⛴️✈️ Your operator for flights and ferry services

#CheckBeforeYouTravel pic.twitter.com/1qy0tRHqne — Department for Transport (@transportgovuk) April 13, 2022

According AA, drivers should avoid travelling on Good Friday as it would be the busiest day of the weekend, choosing instead to leave either today or Saturday.

“All our polling suggests that Good Friday will be the busiest getaway day for Easter trips and staycations. If some drivers can leave on Thursday or early Saturday, they may miss some of the jams,” said the association’s president Edmund King, who forecast 27.6 million car journeys will take place over the four-day weekend.

Friday is also expected to the busiest day for air travel, as data from aviation analytics firm Cirium has reported 2,430 flights will depart from UK airports tomorrow.