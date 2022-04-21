Dramatic clip shows moment renters are ‘attacked’ at London estate agent over ‘illegal eviction’

Man in the Twitter clip picking up an advertising board, before threatening to hit the rent protestors

Dramatic footage has emerged online of showing the moment tenants were confronted at a London estate agents in a row over evictions.

Seven people visited the offices of Eaton Green in Camberwell, protesting about alleged illegal eviction, before someone exited its office and started “attacking” the activists.

In a clip shared on Twitter by @SarahWarsama, the group was seen leaving the firm’s press, before being confronted by a man in a hoodie, who picked up an advertising board and appeared to threaten to hit them. It’s not clear if he is an estate agent or landlord.

The man was held back by one of his colleagues in a suit, while activists can be heard swearing in the background, asking: “What the f*** are you doing? Are you alright?”.

She posted on social media, with the clip being retweeted more than 3,000 times, saying it showed her “estate agents attacking us this morning after we tried to negotiate with them against an illegal eviction”.

The London Renters Union said its members went to Eaton Green “to demand a stop to a campaign of harassment which has seen them threatened with illegal eviction and unlawful fines.”

The estate agent responded “in the spirit of clarity”, saying seven “people entered the office.. making loud and aggressive demands.

“Within minutes we asked them to calm down, but it was clear their intention was to intimidate and started hurling abuse and profanity”.

It added it “was plainly obvious there intentions were to disrupt in an extremely aggressive manor and were asked to leave”.

Eaton Green, which made its Twitter account private before eventually deactivating it, has been approached for comment.