Dotfile and Bastion Partner to Deliver Enterprise-Scale AML Compliance for Branded Stablecoins

Dotfile, the AI platform for global AML compliance, today announced a partnership with Bastion, the financial institution for regulated stablecoin services, to power onboarding and risk management for enterprise-grade stablecoin programs.

The Need for Enterprise-Grade Compliance

Stablecoins are evolving from crypto-native assets to enterprise-grade financial instruments. In the U.S., New York has set the standard for issuer oversight through the NYDFS regime. Bastion is among a select group, just 13 limited purpose trust companies, operating under this framework.

Large brands are now exploring their own branded stablecoins for treasury management and, soon, consumer payments. This transition demands next-generation KYC capabilities that deliver an outstanding user experience while maintaining impeccable regulatory adherence.

What the Partnership Delivers

Comprehensive Verification Platform: The integration provides an all-in-one solution for safely onboarding all participants, institutions (KYB) and individual users (KYC). By orchestrating dozens of verification data sources, the platform enables users to onboard themselves with their preferred method, anywhere in the world.

Agentic Compliance for Efficient Operations: Leveraging AI, the solution automates Sanctions & PEP screening, document verifications, and risk assessments, streamlining compliance operations.

Adaptation to Multiple Regulatory Contexts: The partnership ensures compliance with local requirements and delivers bank-level due diligence across jurisdictions.

“Bastion’s enterprise focus demands flexible, auditable onboarding that scales. Together, we’re enabling a compliant path from treasury to consumer rollouts,” said Vasco Alexandre, Founder and CEO at Dotfile.

“Bastion has been hyper-focused on compliance and ensuring we operate under the highest level of regulation as we work to bring stablecoin implementation to life for some of the world’s largest enterprises,” said Rohan Kohli, Chief Risk & Compliance Officer at Bastion. “Partners like Dotfile help us meet those standards in a scalable and efficient way.”

U.S. Market Focus

Dotfile currently derives roughly a quarter of its revenue from the U.S. and expects to reach about half within 18 months, following the opening of a New York office in the first semester of 2026.

About Bastion

Bastion is the financial institution for regulated stablecoin services. We power secure and compliant stablecoin issuance, wallets, on/off ramps, cards, and yield products for enterprises and financial institutions. Visit Bastion.com to learn more.

Disclosure statement: Dibbs Trust Company, LLC, a subsidiary of Bastion, is chartered as a limited purpose trust company by the New York State Department of Financial Services to engage in virtual currency business with a material change request pending.

About Dotfile

Dotfile provides AI-powered compliance intelligence and orchestration solutions to over 80 innovative financial institutions across 15 countries. The company combines advanced technology with deep regulatory expertise to help organizations streamline their compliance operations and reduce risk. With 3x year-over-year revenue growth, Dotfile is backed by leading investors including Serena Capital and Seaya Ventures.

