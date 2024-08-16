Donald Trump discloses $513m in income from US golf clubs and resorts

Donald Trump, former US president and Republican nominee

Former president Donald Trump’s latest financial disclosure revealed that he has made over half a billion in income from his US golf clubs and resorts and is facing hundreds of millions in legal problems.

A Bloomberg analysis of the Republican presidential nominee’s 265-page filing highlighted that the businessman-turned-politician listed a total of $513m (£398m) in income from clubs and resorts as well as tens of millions in debt and liabilities.

It marks his first public financial update of the year.

Three of the convicted felon’s income-generating properties over the past 16-month period include his Doral, Mar-a-Lago and Bedminster clubs, all of which total an average sum of $255m (£198m).

Donald Trump’s holding of Trump Media & Technology is worth $2.7 bn (£2bn), according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, which amounts to over half of his net worth of $5.3bn (£4.1bn).

The Trump Ruffin Tower near Las Vegas also took in $28m (£22m) from sales and hotel-related revenue.

The findings also revealed a mound of debts and liabilities, totaling tens of millions, due to the Republican nominee’s legal troubles.

These included two liabilities of over $50m (£39m) to the New York attorney general involved in his civil fraud case and a debt of more than $50m (£39m) to writer E. Jean Carroll, a bonded defamation suit that Trump is appealing.

Despite the analysis highlighting that Trump has enough generated income to finance his campaign and legal fees, the former US president has previously to relied on his leadership political action committee for funds.

One of his political action committees is said to have paid more than $67m (£52m) in legal fees and expenses since January last year.

However, the analysis said the filings did not disclose any personal debt to lawyers or law firms.

Since his bid for president, Trump has raised around $635m (£492m), with Vice President Kamala Harris in the lead with $1bn (£776m).