Dominic Raab says taking a knee comes from Game of Thrones

Foreign secretary Dominic Raab has said he would only “take the knee” for the Queen and his wife, while also mistakenly claiming the symbol comes from Game of Thrones.

Black Lives Matter protesters have co-opted the symbol from former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who refused to stand during the American national anthem before games to protest racial inequality and police brutality.

Raab mistakenly told Talkradio today that “it seems to be taken from Game of Thrones” and that it appeared to be a “symbol of subjugation” than of “liberation and emancipation”.

He added: “I take the knee for two people; the Queen and the Mrs when I asked her to marry me.”

Protesters across the world have been seen taking the knee during Black Lives Matter protests and demonstrations.

All players and referees also made the gesture last night in the Premier League’s first two fixtures since the coronavirus break.

“I understand this sense of frustration and restlessness that it driving the Black Lives Matter movement,” Raab said.

“I’ve got to say, on this taking a knee thing, I don’t know, maybe it’s got a broader history but it seems to be taken from The Game of Thrones, feels to me like a symbol of subjugation and subordination rather than one of liberation and emancipation.

“But I understand people feel differently about it so it’s a matter of personal choice.”

Raab’s gaffe comes after health secretary Matt Hancock referred to Manchester United footballer Marcus Rashford as “Daniel Rashford” earlier this week.

Rashford has won plaudits for forcing a government U-turn on providing free school meals over the summer break.