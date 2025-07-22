Doha 2036 Olympics? Qatar confirms it’s rivalling Saudi Arabia and India

Qatar hosted the 2022 World Cup and now wants the 2036 Olympics

Qatar is set to rival Saudi Arabia to be the first Middle Eastern country to host the Olympics after confirming it is in “dialogue” with organisers the IOC.

The tiny Gulf state, which hosted the men’s football World Cup in 2022, has discussed its proposals for hosting the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2036.

Ahmedabad in India is also in the running, although its hopes appeared to suffer a setback when the IOC reportedly raised concerns over its conflict with Pakistan in recent talks.

“Our participation in the ongoing dialogue around hosting the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2036 reflects a national vision that sees sport as a driver of development and a platform for promoting mutual understanding and peace among nations,” said Qatar Olympic Committee president Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al-Thani.

“We have made sport a central pillar of our national strategy, and today, we aspire to elevate that role regionally and globally by presenting a new model – one that reflects the diversity of our region and celebrates its authentic human values.

Qatar ’95 per cent ready’ for 2036 Olympics

Qatar says it already has 95 per cent of necessary infrastructure in place – a legacy of the 2022 World Cup, for which it built numerous modern stadiums.

Sheikh Joann added: “Our goal is not only to organize a successful tournament, but to provide a global experience that consolidates the concepts of inclusion, sustainability, and international cooperation.”

Saudi Arabia has invested lavishly in sport this decade, will host the men’s World Cup in 2034 and has made clear that it has designs on hosting the Olympics in either 2036 or 2040.

His Excellency the Prime Minister: Qatar’s bid to host the 2036 Olympics reflects its Stature on the International Sports Stage.



Press Release:https://t.co/K26NvY8GNZ#DOHA2036 #OLYMPICS pic.twitter.com/7tY6qtH0QY — Team Qatar 🇶🇦 (@qatar_olympic) July 22, 2025

Should Qatar win the race for 2036, however, Saudi Arabia would almost certainly be ruled out of the running for the following Games, which are rotated among the continents.

Mayor Sadiq Khan has talked up a London bid for the 2040 Olympics, although there have been no formal talks.

India’s bid is being driven by the ultra-rich Ambani family, who own £160bn-valued conglomerate Reliance Industries.

An Olympics in the Middle East would revive a debate about the most suitable timing after the 2022 World Cup was moved from summer to winter to mitigate extreme heat.