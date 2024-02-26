‘Do not travel’ warning on all Thameslink routes after signalling fault

Thameslink services in and out of the capital are in a right state this morning, with delays and disruption across the network

Commuters are bracing for chaos this morning after a signalling fault halted Thameslink services across Kent, Sussex and Surrey.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the company said: “Due to a major signalling fault across the whole Thameslink Network, no trains will be running until further notice.”

The rail operator, which runs the Thameslink and Southern lines, said it would monitor the situation and provide further updates.

Services between Gatwick Airport have been disrupted although some trains are running between Brighton, Hastings and Eastbourne.

Thameslink services run north and south of London, with most converging on Blackfriars and St Pancras.

Passengers can use the live map to see which routes are affected.

⚠️ Due to a major signalling fault across the whole Thameslink Network, no trains will be running until further notice.



⛔ DO NOT travel on any Thameslink route until further notice.



ℹ️ More information below 👇 — Thameslink (@TLRailUK) February 26, 2024

More to follow.