Govia Thameslink appoints female CEO to run UK’s biggest railway franchise

Before joining GTR, Angie Doll rose from station manager in Brighton to managing director of Southern and Gatwick Express

Govia Thameslink (GTR) has announced the appointment of a female chief executive, marking only the second mainline railway franchise in the country to be led by woman.

Angie Doll, the rail firm’s chief operating officer, will take the helm at the end of November, replacing current boss Patrick Verwer.

Claire Mann of South Western Railway is the only other female chief executive of one of UK’s principal rail operators.

Doll is an industry veteran with more than 20 years’ experience. Before joining GTR, she rose from working as a station manager in Brighton to become managing director of Southern and Gatwick Express.

Govia is the UK’s biggest railway franchise, operating the Southern, Thameslink, Great Northern and Gatwick Express routes and delivering 24 per cent of all passenger journeys in the UK.

Alongside managing an extensive network, Doll will be faced with handling the continuing rail strikes and ticket office closures in a sector still struggling to recover from the pandemic.

Doll said: “This railway is very close to my heart and I feel proud and honoured to be taking on this new challenge.

“Partnering with our stakeholders and industry colleagues to deliver for our customers is going to be my absolute focus, so we meet customers’ needs, connect people and help communities thrive.”

Patrick Verwer will move on to become rail chief executive at the Go-Ahead Group, which jointly owns GTR alongside Docklands Light Railway operator Keolis.

Christian Schreyer, group chief executive officer of Go-Ahead, said: “Angie is a superb leader with a true instinct for the railways, and a keen eye for the needs of passengers.

“I’d like to thank Patrick for his outstanding achievements in leading Britain’s busiest and most complex rail network over the last five years.

“He has delivered many innovations and he’s built a strong, stable and consistent service over a period in which the industry has faced significant challenges.”

Govia has been involved in a series of diversity pushes to hire more women and BAME staff.