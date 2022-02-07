Govia Thameslink hires more women and BAME as part of diversity push

Govia Thameslink has reported increasing numbers of women and BAME in this year’s apprenticeship rooster.

Rail operator Govia Thameslink has registered a surge in the uptake of women and Black, Asian Minority Ethnic (BAME) recruits as part of its diversity push.

The group – who operates Great Northern, Southern and Thameslink – has reported that in 2021 34 per cent of new recruits were women while 27 per cent were BAME.

Under the apprenticeship scheme, Govia hired 239 people between the ages of 16 and 61, with the biggest intake coming from the 31-40 age group.

“Working in rail provides an opportunity for people of all ages to invigorate their careers in an industry which provides first class training and long-term job prospects,” said Govia Thameslink’s apprenticeship specialist David Jackson.

“As passenger numbers increase and the country starts to get back on track, we’re delighted to be able to offer more fantastic apprenticeship opportunities to work in the rail industry.”

The operator has recently made the headlines as it rushed to secure a contract with co-owner Go-Ahead to avoid nationalisation plans after Go-Ahead failed to publish its financial results for the second time in a month and a half, City A.M. reported.