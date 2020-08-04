Dixons Carphone cuts 800 jobs in store management restructure

Dixons Carphone has announced it will slash 800 roles as part of a store management restructuring plan.

The retailer, which owns Carphone Warehouse and Currys PC World, said the job cuts were part of a plan to create “one joined up business”.

The announcement brings the number of job losses announced this week to 3,600, after Pizza Express and gym chain DW Sports revealed plans to cut roles.

Dixons Carphone said it will remove retail manager, assistant manager and team leader roles, as well as business adviser positions in stores without a business hub.

It will create new sales manage, customer experience manager and operational excellence manager roles as t seeks to integrate its electricals and mobile teams.

Dixons Carphone also said it will create new positions in its Shoplive personal shopping service, that provides advice to customers via video link.

Carphone Warehouse has already axed 2,900 jobs under plans to close all 531 of its standalone stores.

Dixons Carphone chief operating officer, Mark Allsop said: “We remain committed to our stores as part of an omnichannel future, where we offer the best of online and stores to our customers.

As part of this we want to empower our store leadership teams, create a flatter management structure and make it easy for our customers to shop with us, however they choose.

“This proposal will ensure in-store roles are focused on giving a seamless customer experience and exceptional service across all our customer channels, whether online or in-store.

“Sadly, this proposal means we have now entered into consultation with some of our store colleagues. This was not an easy decision and we’ll do everything possible to look after those colleagues we can’t find new roles for, financially and otherwise.”