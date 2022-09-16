Sponsored Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City A.M. team.

Discover new ways to invest in property

Want to outperform inflation? FCA-regulated online co-investment platform Shojin could help you unlock lucrative real estate investment opportunities. Investors have the potential to generate returns with clarity and simplicity by investing upwards of £5,000 in mid-market UK real estate projects that are valued at £10m-£80m. Shojin has investors from more than 40 countries globally, including the UK, Europe and Asia. The company co-invests into all projects and carries out due diligence, overseeing projects from start to finish, sharing profits rather than taking investment management fees or charges. It puts itself in a first loss position and shares profits at the end, which creates the perfect alignment of interest and is a different approach from traditional private equity investment models. Invest with Shojin at shojin.co.uk.