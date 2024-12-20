Digital skills are key to staying connected at Christmas

The generation that invented the web should not be isolated from its possibilities, says Victoria Johnson

A 65 year-old today was 30 when the world wide web launched.

It is this generation who have contributed most to the development of the technology that underpins life as we know it today.

And while ONS data shows they are the UK’s ‘most online adults’ after twenty-somethings, nearly a quarter of older people do not use the internet whatsoever, often due to lacking knowledge and confidence.

The lack of digital skills among this generation is contributing to a widening divide and a number of issues.

We believe that more must be done to improve this situation.

Whether staying better connected to family and friends at Christmas, gaining confidence with increasingly online services, or choosing to remain economically active, the world this generation shaped should not pass it by.

As we approach the festive season – a time traditionally about connection and community – it is a good time to reflect on what needs to be done.

Many older people find their isolation becomes heightened at Christmas.

Indeed, Age UK reports that nearly a million people over 65 feel lonelier during the holidays, with some spending the day entirely alone.

Nearly a million people over 65 feel lonelier during the holidays, with some spending the day entirely alone

For those with the know-how and confidence to navigate the online world, digital skills can be a lifeline away from situations like this.

Yet learning these tools and apps is about so much more than watching the grandkids open presents.

As we live longer, healthier lives, many of us have the opportunity to think differently about working as we get older.

There has been a “sharp and statistically significant uptick” in older workers re-joining the workforce, with many people feeling they still have a lot to give and reaping the health and cognitive benefits of working.

Unconscious ageism

Yet many jobs, even those that don’t ask for high levels of qualifications or experience, require a proficiency with tech that many older people simply don’t have.

They are fighting a subtle, unconscious ageism based on assumption, whereby younger, more tech-savvy people may be chosen over older applicants.

The economic boost of helping older people who want to work should not be underestimated, especially amid the government’s ambitious productivity and growth goals. PwC calculates that if the employment of over 55s in the UK matched that seen in Sweden, UK GDP would be boosted by 5.8%.

Whether combatting loneliness, teaching basic tech knowledge, or boosting employability, more must be done to teach older people what they need to make the most out of our connected world.

It’s why we’ve partnered with AbilityNet to bring digital skills and advice to over 5,000 older people across the UK in the last year, a programme that will expand in 2025.

Our ambition goes beyond teaching the nuts and bolts of digital literacy. It’s about inspiring and motivating older adults to unlock the potential of life online.

The generation who invented the web should not be excluded from its possibilities. They helped create this world; they deserve to share in its benefits.

Ageing can often be perceived as a process of decline but this narrative must change. And as we prepare for another festive season, we owe it to older people to ensure that no one is left behind.

By empowering older adults to embrace digital skills, we’re connecting them to each other, to their families, and to a world of opportunities.

That’s a gift worth giving this Christmas – and every day after.

Victoria Johnson is responsible business director at BT Group