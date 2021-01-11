Democrats introduce article of impeachment against Trump

Democrats in the House of Representatives have formally introduced an article of impeachment against US President Donald Trump over his role in the Capitol riots last week.

The resolution contains a single article of impeachment charging the president with “incitement of insurrection”.

Read more: Democrats to kick off bid to remove Trump from office

It cites Trump’s comments at a rally shortly before his supporters stormed the Capitol and says he made statements that “encouraged and foreseeably resulted in” the lawless actions.

“President Trump gravely endangered the security of the United States and its institutions of Government,” the article reads. “He threatened the integrity of the democratic system, interfered with the peaceful transition of power, and imperiled a coequal branch of Government.

“He thereby betrayed his trust as President, to the manifest injury of the people of the United States.”

Trump has been accused of inciting the rioters ahead of a night of violence that led to five deaths.

Earlier today Republicans blocked a resolution calling on vice president Mike Pence to invoke the 25th amendment to remove Trump on the grounds that he was no longer fit to hold office.

Read more: Donald Trump course axed as host of 2022 US PGA Championship over fears of ‘irreparable damage’ to its brand

But he could become the first US president to be impeached twice. He was acquitted from his first impeachment last year, which related to claims that he broke the law by putting pressure on Ukraine’s president to boost his chances of re-election.

If the latest article of impeachment is passed by the House, it will move to the Senate for a vote on whether to convict or acquit the president.