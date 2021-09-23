Deloitte partners average pay close to £1m as Big Four profits surge

Deloitte’s UK partners will pocket around £1m on average as the Big Four’s revenues have seen a revival driven by a demand for advice during the pandemic, according to the Financial Times, which first reported the news.

The payout to 700 equity partners at Deloitte, who received an average of £731,000 from profit shares last year, is reportedly the highest in over a decade.

The average payout will be made up of profit shares, expected not to exceed pre-pandemic levels of £882,000, and a further £200,000 per partner after the Big Four finalises the sale of its UK restructuring division to advisory firm Teneo.

The highest paid partners are expected to take home payouts significantly above £1m in total.

Earlier this month Deloitte reported a 5.5 per cent rise in its global revenue for 2021 up to $50.2bn as demand for its advisory services grew during the pandemic.

The big four company’s financial advisory arm saw the biggest boost, having grown by 12.9 per cent, as the company provided services “on thousands of distressed and COVID-related mandates.” The surge in financial services work was followed by demand in its audit & assurance division, which grew 6.1 per cent.

Deloitte’s annual results will be published next week.