Deloitte global revenue rises to $50bn with surge in Covid consulting

Deloitte has today reported a 5.5 per cent rise in its global revenue for 2021 up to $50.2bn as it has seen demand for its advisory services grow during the pandemic.

The firm also saw its workforce grow by 3.2 per cent to over 345,000 for the fiscal year ending 31 May 2021.

The big four company’s financial advisory arm saw the biggest boost, having grown by 12.9 per cent, as the company provided services “on thousands of distressed and COVID-related mandates.” The surge in financial services work was followed by demand in its audit & assurance division, which grew 6.1 per cent.

Deloitte’s M&A practice also advised on thousands of transactions during the boom in M&A activity in 2020, the firm said in its statement.

Financial services clients made up almost 30 per cent of Deloitte’s total revenue, though its projects in government and public services grew the most out of the industries the big four company works across.

Although its revenue rise was global, the company saw the greatest growth in its Asia Pacific market at 14 per cent, followed by its Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) market which also grew, at 11 per cent.