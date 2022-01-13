Deliveroo partners with micromobility start up HumanForest to boost sustainable delivery

HumanForest and Deliveroo have joined forces to boost sustainable delivery across London. (Picture/HumanForest)

Micromobility start up HumanForest has partnered with Deliveroo to boost sustainable delivery services across London.

Under the new partnership, which was announced today, Deliveroo drivers will access the platform’s e-bikes by purchasing bundles of minutes when they need them, avoiding to privately purchase electric bikes.

“This partnership has been designed with delivery riders front and centre of mind, making access to affordable e-bikes a reality for them,” said Laura Elms, HumanForest’s head of sales and partnerships. “The partnership will offer a sustainable and accessible platform which supports delivery riders whilst also bolstering our vision of a cleaner, greener world for all.

“We’re delighted to be working with Deliveroo and look forward to helping them achieve their own sustainability goals.”

Called the Spotify of micromobility, the London-based start-up has managed to carve a niche in the overly saturated e-bike market with its new revenue model, City A.M. previously reported.

By adopting a partnership-based advertising revenue model, Human Forest is able to give riders 10 minutes free, with no unlocking fees.

“They call us the Spotify of mobility because after each ride you receive an in-app ad message from one of the companies we partner with,” HumanForest’s chief executive Agustin Guilisasti told City A.M in November.

“Our business model is different because partners – including Oddbox – pay us for that kind of advertising and enable us to give users that free premium.”