Deeney named Forest Green Rovers manager after spell as player-coach

Former Watford striker Troy Deeney has been named manager of Forest Green Rovers, taking over from David Horseman. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Former Watford striker Troy Deeney has been named manager of Forest Green Rovers, taking over from David Horseman.

Deeney, who joined the League Two side as a player-coach in August, takes the reins of the Gloucestershire side who are one point off the bottom of the league table.

They face Gillingham on Friday in what will be the first match of the Deeney era.

Deeney in action

Forest Green Rovers making moves

“I am very pleased and honoured to be appointed as the new head coach,” Deeney told the official Forest Green Rovers website.

“I know the fans will have many questions, which will be answered as soon as possible.

“We will not hide from the task at hand and will be open and honest along the way.

“One thing I can assure everyone is that we will work our very hardest to bring this wonderful club back to success.

“This is an exciting new role with many challenges that I’ll embrace and there’s a lot of work for us to do, which has already started.”

Forest Green Green chairman Dale Vince said: “I’d like to thank David and Louis for all they have done here and wish them the best for the future.

“I wish we had more time, but we’re at the halfway mark of the season and need to act decisively to improve our performances and league position.

“Troy came to us to begin his career in coaching and take the next step of his career – this is happening sooner than expected but he’s built strong relationships already with our staff, squad and fans – and is well placed for the challenge.

“We’ll strengthen our squad in the coming transfer window as well, to give ourselves the best chance of first securing our place in League Two before looking upward once more, toward League One and beyond.”