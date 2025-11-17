Debenhams Group and Peak Collaborate on Cutting-edge AI to Stay Ahead of Holiday Demand

As the Golden Quarter gets underway, Debenhams Group – home to PrettyLittleThing, boohoo, boohooMAN, Karen Millen and Debenhams – has introduced a new artificial intelligence solution to help manage sales, stock and pricing more effectively across its brands.

By combining information on stock, pricing and promotions, it gives teams a clearer view of demand and performance, helping them respond quickly as shopping patterns shift through the season.

The new agentic AI solution is the latest step in Debenhams Group’s investment in innovation to improve efficiency and agility. It can predict and guide decisions, and act on them autonomously, saving the merchandising team time each month and increasing the speed and accuracy of decision-making across brands.

By providing teams with better insights and enabling more timely decisions, the approach is helping to strengthen planning and coordination across the Group in the run-up to Black Friday and the festive shopping season. Debenhams Group first partnered with Peak, a UiPath company, in June to explore how AI could enhance product pricing and promotions.

Dan Finley, CEO of Debenhams Group said: “As a digital-first retailer, we’re embracing AI to make smarter, faster decisions that simplify our operations and enhance the customer experience. This technology will transform how we manage stock and pricing—especially during the busy festive season—and help us continue to deliver great value and service across all our brands.”

Richard Potter, CEO of Peak, said: “The future of retail belongs to intelligent AI systems—ones that will optimise decision making and take action alongside the business team. By bringing this level of agentic AI innovation to market, Debenhams Group is setting the benchmark for how technology can transform retail performance today.”

About Debenhams Group:

Debenhams Group is an online powerhouse in fashion, home, and beauty, serving millions of customers across five shopping destinations: Debenhams, Karen Millen, boohoo, MAN and PLT.

Debenhams Group dates back to 1778 when William Debenham, a retail pioneer of the time, opened the UK’s first department store. Today, the Group is home not just to Debenhams – which was relaunched in 2021 as an online department store – but also to several leading online fashion and beauty retailers, including boohoo, PLT, MAN, and Karen Millen.

About Peak, a UiPath company:

Peak’s AI optimises inventories and pricing for global industry leaders including Nike, The Body Shop, Marshalls and Eurocell. With a core belief that businesses need their own AI – built for their business, with their data – Peak’s pre-built AI products can be configured to fit unique requirements.

From a decade of successful AI deployments, Peak has a proven track record of delivering rapid performance gains for its customers helping to increase their revenues, profits and efficiency.

Peak was acquired by UiPath in March 2025.

For more information about Peak, visit https://peak.ai or its agentic solutions https://peak.ai/agentic-solutions/

