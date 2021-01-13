Debenhams closes six stores including Oxford Street flagship

Debenhams has permanently closed six department stores, including its flagship site in Oxford Street, due to the third national lockdown.

The retailer had planned to reopen the stores to sell off remaining stock, but the introduction of new Covid-19 restrictions means that sites where it was unable to secure lease extensions will close.

The closures affect 320 jobs across Debenhams’ Portsmouth, Staines, Harrogate, Weymouth, Worcester and Oxford Street stores.

Employees that currently work for Debenhams’ London Support Centre, which sits above its West End branch, will continue to work remotely for the time being.

Debenhams’ administrator FRP Advisory said it is continuing to engage with third parties regarding a sale of all or parts of the business.

It will continue with the wind-down of the business while the sales process is ongoing.

Geoff Rowley, joint administrator to Debenhams and partner at FRP Advisory, said: “We continue to engage with interested parties over alternative proposals for the future of Debenhams, but inevitably the latest lockdown has had an effect on our plans for the wind-down of the business.

“We regret the impact on those colleagues affected by today’s announcement and would like to thank all those who continue to keep the business trading in very difficult circumstances.”