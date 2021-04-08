Debenhams to reopen stores for final sale ahead of move to online

Debenhams is set to reopen its stores next week to complete its final closing down sale, as the store moves online.

The sale, on 12 April, forms part of the high street retailer’s final stock liquidation process and will continue until the stock is fully cleared.

“This is the last chance for customers in England and Wales to visit their local Debenhams before sadly our stores close for good,” a Debenhams spokesperson said.

The final sale will offer up to 70 per cent off fashion and home products, and up to 50 per cent off beauty and fragrance lines.

Debenhams’ stores will begin closing permanently from 2 May, with the stock clearance completed and final stores expected to close by 15 May.

The high street retailer was bought by Boohoo for £55m in January after it entered administration last year for the second time in 12 months. It ultimately fell victim to the pandemic and is now set to transfer online.

Nearby Debenhams stores reopening on 12 April:

Bradford

Bromley

Harrow

Hounslow

Ilford

Luton

Romford

Sutton

Uxbridge