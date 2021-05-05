Debenhams announces final store closures after 240 years on the UK high street

Debenhams has announced that its remaining shops will close for good next week, meaning the department store chain will disappear from the high street after more than 200 years in business.
It announced its final 49 stores will be open to customers for the last time on either 12 or 15 May.
The retailer previously announced that 52 stores will close on 8 May.
Customers can snap up huge discounts in store before the company shuts up shop, with up to 80 per cent off all fashion and home products and 70 per cent off beauty and fragrance items.
All Debenhams stores have been made Covid-secure, with hygiene and social distancing measures in place.
A spokesperson for Debenhams said: “We are now heading into the final days of our closing down sale and this is the very last chance for our customers to take advantage of some incredible deals.
“With up to 80 per off across our remaining stores, customers are urged to shop now while stocks last. Over the next 10 days, Debenhams will close its doors on the high street for the final time in its 242 year history.
“Our sincere thanks go out to all of our colleagues and customers who have joined us on this journey. We hope to see you all one last time in stores before we say a final goodbye to the UK high street.”
When will your local Debenhams store close?
Debenhams stores closing on 12 May
Ballymena
Banbury
Barrow-in-Furness
Bath
Beverley
Blackburn
Bournemouth
Carlisle
Chester
Chesterfield
Doncaster
Gloucester
Guildford
Harrow
Hereford
Hull
Lichfield
Mansfield
Preston
Scarborough
Warrington
Debenhams stores closing on 15 May
Basildon
Basingstoke
Belfast
Birmingham Bullring
Brighton
Bristol
Bromley
Cardiff
Chelmsford
Cheshire Oaks
Colchester
Coventry
Exeter
Hanley
Lakeside
Leeds White Rose
Liverpool
Manchester
Manchester Trafford
Meadowhall
Merry Hill
Newcastle
Newry
Plymouth
Romford
Rushmere
Sheffield
Swansea
Debenhams stores closing on 8 May (as previously announced in April)
Blackpool
Bury St Edmunds
Crawley
Derby
Hemel Hempstead
Leeds City Centre
Lincoln
Luton
Middlesbrough
Northampton
Norwich
Nuneaton
Redditch
Scunthorpe
Southend-on-sea
Stevenage
Stockport
Sunderland
Telford
Torquay
Uxbridge
Wakefield
Westwood Cross
Wigan
Woking