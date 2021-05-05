Debenhams announces final store closures after 240 years on the UK high street

Debenhams has announced that its remaining shops will close for good next week, meaning the department store chain will disappear from the high street after more than 200 years in business.

It announced its final 49 stores will be open to customers for the last time on either 12 or 15 May.

The retailer previously announced that 52 stores will close on 8 May.

Customers can snap up huge discounts in store before the company shuts up shop, with up to 80 per cent off all fashion and home products and 70 per cent off beauty and fragrance items.

All Debenhams stores have been made Covid-secure, with hygiene and social distancing measures in place.

A spokesperson for Debenhams said: “We are now heading into the final days of our closing down sale and this is the very last chance for our customers to take advantage of some incredible deals.

“With up to 80 per off across our remaining stores, customers are urged to shop now while stocks last. Over the next 10 days, Debenhams will close its doors on the high street for the final time in its 242 year history.

“Our sincere thanks go out to all of our colleagues and customers who have joined us on this journey. We hope to see you all one last time in stores before we say a final goodbye to the UK high street.”

When will your local Debenhams store close?

Debenhams stores closing on 12 May

Ballymena

Banbury

Barrow-in-Furness

Bath

Beverley

Blackburn

Bournemouth

Carlisle

Chester

Chesterfield

Doncaster

Gloucester

Guildford

Harrow

Hereford

Hull

Lichfield

Mansfield

Preston

Scarborough

Warrington

Debenhams stores closing on 15 May

Basildon

Basingstoke

Belfast

Birmingham Bullring

Brighton

Bristol

Bromley

Cardiff

Chelmsford

Cheshire Oaks

Colchester

Coventry

Exeter

Hanley

Lakeside

Leeds White Rose

Liverpool

Manchester

Manchester Trafford

Meadowhall

Merry Hill

Newcastle

Newry

Plymouth

Romford

Rushmere

Sheffield

Swansea

Debenhams stores closing on 8 May (as previously announced in April)

Blackpool

Bury St Edmunds

Crawley

Derby

Hemel Hempstead

Leeds City Centre

Lincoln

Luton

Middlesbrough

Northampton

Norwich

Nuneaton

Redditch

Scunthorpe

Southend-on-sea

Stevenage

Stockport

Sunderland

Telford

Torquay

Uxbridge

Wakefield

Westwood Cross

Wigan

Woking