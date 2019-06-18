Tuesday 18 June 2019 5:30 am
Most importantly, his fantastic social media campaign shows that he is capable not only of talking, but of listening too.
And at a time when many feel that democracy itself is under threat, a listening Prime Minister is precisely what we need.
Alex Deane, a Conservative commentator, says NO.
Trust Rory Stewart to take us through Brexit? We’d likely end up not leaving – which, as his campaign seems to hint, is sort of his aim anyway. Never mind democracy: it all seems a bit difficult, so let’s jack it in. What a view.
The slavish and uniform feting of Stewart by our media class is unsurprising, as he lobs the bombs they want lobbed. He’s so in tune with our bien-pensant Remainiac establishment (politicians who won’t deliver on what we voted for, the BBC, The Guardian, oddballs who fund lawsuits against politicians) that he’s exempt from scrutiny for high office.
He’s catnip to the anti-Tories, guaranteed airtime as he trashes the party brand.
But if, having asked the crocodile to eat him last, he succeeded in aiding and abetting the killing off of real Tories, the lefty media would turn on him – for his appeal is to people who praise “centrism” but vote for the left. And nobody prefers the ersatz to the real.
DEBATE: Would Rory Stewart be a good Prime Minister to lead the UK through Brexit?
Share
City A.M.'s opinion pages are a place for thought-provoking views and debate. These views are not necessarily shared by City A.M.
Share