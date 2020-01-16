David Pipe on his runners across the country on Saturday

CONDITIONS ought to be ideal for CHAMPERS ON ICE in the Peter Marsh Chase at Haydock (2.40pm) tomorrow where he switches back from hurdles to fences.

He’s been in great form over the smaller obstacles this season so far and we just thought it was worth sending him chasing again – that’s what we bought him for originally.

The reality is, he wasn’t that natural a jumper as a novice, but he has schooled better now and actually jumps his hurdles with more fluency now too.

I’m just hoping he can get himself into a good rhythm and be competitive despite the fact the handicapper has been a bit harsh by moving his chasing mark.

DAKLONDIKE did hold an entry alongside him at Haydock but will head to Taunton instead for the Portman Cup (2.50pm).

I’ve written about him plenty of times in this column and he remains a hugely talented horse who is just a bit of a monkey.

His jockey will certainly earn his riding fee and with conditions in his favour, hopefully he can go well. He seems in good order at home so we have done our bit and it’s just up to him to do his!

Finally, a word on the City AM syndicate horse COLLINGWOOD COURT.

He’s been schooling nicely at home and the plan is to find a race for him over hurdles at the end of the month.

That said, he does want the ground to dry out a little as he will be seen at his best on a sound surface.

I may also run JACBEQUICK at Taunton in the 2m 3f handicap hurdle (3.25pm), but he may just need his first run back after a break. GOLDEN JEFFREY could also have his first outing for us on the same card in the 2m handicap hurdle (1.40pm). We haven’t had him for long so are still learning about him.