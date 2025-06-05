David Cameron joins DLA Piper

David Cameron (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

The former British Prime Minister David Cameron has joined City law firm DLA Piper as a consultant.

Frank Ryan, DLA Piper’s global co-CEO said the appointment of David Cameron “further positions us to counsel clients on navigating challenges and seizing opportunity wherever they do business.”

News broke last month that the Conservative politician had been in talks with the law firm, with his appointment confirmed on Thursday.

He served as Prime Minister of the UK from 2010 to 2016 and, more recently, as the UK’s foreign secretary from 2023 to 2024.

Charles Severs, the other global co-CEO added: “Lord Cameron’s vast experience in global leadership and policymaking will be a tremendous asset to our leadership team.”

“His insights will significantly enhance our ability to deliver exceptional legal services to our clients worldwide,” he added.

By revenue, DLA Piper is the largest law firm in the UK and it was the first firm to surpass the £3bn and $4.2bn globally over the 2024 financial year.

The firm has a government affairs practice group with several former political peers on the books, including Labour’s Lord David Blunkett, who joined last March, and former US Senator Richard Burr.