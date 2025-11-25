Datassential Expands Global Menu Intelligence with Debut of Global Launches

Datassential, the leading global food and beverage intelligence platform, announced the debut of Global Launches, an expanded menu–tracking solution offering a unified view of new menu items and limited-time offers (LTOs) across major international markets.

Global Launches now tracks menu innovation across hundreds of restaurant chains in the European, Latin American, and Asia-Pacific markets. Building on the robust menu tracking already available in the U.S. and Canada, this expansion gives foodservice businesses a comprehensive view of new menu items and LTOs around the globe, providing unmatched visibility into how trends and flavors appear across worldwide markets and evolve to fit local tastes.

“Innovation doesn’t happen in one market at a time — it’s global, constant, and increasingly fast,” said Jim Emling, CEO of Datassential. “Global Launches now offers our customers a single, trusted source to see what’s launching across the world, how concepts are localized, and where the next big opportunities are emerging.”

Global Launches gives food and beverage manufacturers, distributors, and operators a view of how new items are framed in different markets, showcases regional twists, tracks month-to-month momentum, compares pricing and seasonality, spotlights chain-level innovation, and pulls together inspiration from hundreds of brands — all in one place.

Global Launches helps answer questions such as:

How do flavors like truffle, yuzu, or hot honey differ by region?

Which Latin American chains are leading menu innovation this month?

When does Starbucks South Korea release the most LTOs?

Which categories dominate McDonald’s LTOs in each country?

What seasonal items are returning to UK menus this year?

Multi-language item descriptions display in both their original language and English, while cross-language keyword search reveals how ingredients and flavors appear in different markets — delivering faster access to global menu innovation.

Historical launch data helps users identify seasonal trends, link flavors to timing, and plan launches strategically. With thousands of tracked menu items and hundreds more added monthly, monitoring the latest innovations at top chains worldwide is now seamless.

Global Launches provides both international menu insights for expansion and granular, country-level data for local competition in one intuitive place.

About Datassential

Datassential is the food and beverage industry’s trusted insights and intelligence partner, helping brands make smarter decisions since 2001. With the launch of Datassential One, the company unified its most powerful tools — from menu trends and consumer insights to sales intelligence and social listening — into a single platform.

Over 90% of the biggest names in foodservice, including Starbucks, General Mills, Land O’ Lakes, Pepsi, Burger King, and Target, rely on Datassential to stay ahead of what’s next.

