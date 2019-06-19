New London cycleway to link Tower Bridge and Greenwich

- A 4km two-way segregated cycle track on Tooley Street, Jamaica Road, Evelyn Street and Creek Road, which will keep people cycling separated from motor traffic
- Five new signal-controlled pedestrian crossings and upgrades to more than 20 existing pedestrian crossings
- An overhauled Rotherhithe roundabout, which will transform one of London’s most dangerous junctions
- A new eastbound bus gate on the Jamaica Road approach to Rotherhithe roundabout, giving buses priority and easier access into Lower Road
- New and improved street layout at Deptford High Street and Rotherhithe roundabout, including new paving and trees
