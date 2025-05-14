Dan Ashworth: FA hand former Man Utd director lifeline with new role

Dan Ashwoth has returned to the FA in the new role of chief football officer

The Football Association has confirmed that it has re-hired Dan Ashworth, five months after he was sacked as Manchester United sporting director by Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Ashworth, who was previously the FA’s director of elite development and then technical director between 2013 and 2019, has taken up the newly created role of chief football officer.

The FA says the job will involve “strategic oversight across England men’s and women’s teams” as well as overseeing a redevelopment of national training base St George’s Park.

FA CEO Mark Bullingham said: “Dan is a hugely influential and respected figure in the game, who has a long-standing commitment to England Football. We are very happy to welcome him back in this new role.”

Ashworth will report to Bullingham and work closely with men’s technical director John McDermott and Kay Cossington’s successor in the women’s set-up.

He will be tasked with getting the most out of the national football centre, which is due for a major upgrade ahead of the home nations hosting Euro 2028, and “building the long-term systems” to create winning England teams and develop more homegrown coaches.

Why Ashworth remains highly rated

Ashworth retains a high standing in the game despite being ousted from Manchester United by Ratcliffe just five months after taking up the post, having been poached from Newcastle United at considerable expense and effort.

He carried the can for the club’s decision to hand manager Erik ten Hag a new contract last summer, only for the Dutchman to be fired in October, and the limited impact of nearly £200m of new signings including Leny Yoro, Manuel Ugarte, Matthijs de Ligt and Joshua Zirkzee.

His enduring good will is derived in large part from his prior spell with the FA, where he was credited with helping to overhaul England’s talent production, contributing to the national teams’ success under Gareth Southgate and Sarina Wiegman.

Before that he made a name in the club game as sporting director of West Brom and, following his departure from the FA, continued to build his reputation at Brighton and Hove Albion and then, following their Saudi takeover, Newcastle United.