Daily Mail agree the largest office letting in West London in a commitment to its ‘talented people’

Daily Mail & General Trust (DMGT), the owner of the Daily Mail and Metro newspapers, has agreed a 103,000 sq ft lease to create a new HQ at Barkers Building in Kensington from 2024.

The deal is the largest commercial office letting in West London outside of Central London’s West End submarket in 2021, and the third largest including the West End.

The 15-year lease was agreed with asset manager Willson Green, acting on behalf of the landlord, who were advised by Knight Frank.

The Barkers Building, which has been home to the DMGT since 1988, is an iconic listed building set to be transformed into a highly sustainable, modern office building with upgraded wellness-focused features.

The deal will see the Daily Mail make a temporary move into another building on Kensington High Street owned by the same landlord, for a two-year period while the works take place. The Daily Mail will move back into the building in the second quarter of 2024.

Rich Caccoppolo, CEO at dmg media, said: “The talented people across our business are the key to our success and we’re committed to creating a working environment that works for them. Our portfolio of market-leading brands make our business a remarkable place to work – these fit-for-future refurbishments will make it a place to stay.”

Ian McCarter, Co-Head of London Office Leasing at Knight Frank, commented: “The Barkers Building is an iconic part of London’s media landscape, having served as headquarters to the Daily Mail for over 30 years. The extensive refurbishment being undertaken will create a dynamic and exciting workspace that meets the growing demand for sustainable, office space that is attractive to talent and fit for the future.”