Currys shares soar after retailer posts growth across divisions

Currys is headquartered in Acton

Electricals retailer Currys recorded a jump in cash flow as the firm out-performed competitors with growth across in-store and online sales.

Currys posted profit before tax for the year ending May 3 2025 of £162m, falling in line with expectations of a 37 per cent increase pencilled in earlier this year.

Net cash – the difference between a firm’s total inflows and outflows – hit its highest in a decade at £184m.

Shares in Currys jumped over eight per cent as markets opened on Thursday.

Currys’ like-for-like sales growth hit two per cent, mainly driven by the UK and Ireland which grew four per cent. The business cited a “resilient” consumer environment with “softening cost inflation and interest rates starting to fall” in the UK. In the Nordics, while business was “subdued,” the firm said it “improved throughout the year”.

Zoe Gillespie, wealth manager at RBC Brewin Dolphin, said: “Currys demonstrates what retail can be when you combine digital and bricks and mortar in the right way. The group’s turnaround in recent years has been underpinned by delivering amazing customer experience, social media engagement, and being associated with the latest technologies.”

Revenue was up six per cent in the UK and Ireland to £5.3bn, whereas broadly flat at £3.4bn in the Nordics.

The retailer enjoyed growth across all divisions with services revenue and credit sales up 12 and 14 per cent respectively.

Meanwhile, subscribers to iD Mobile, Currys’ mobile virtual network operator, soared 26 per cent to over two million.

Currys move into b2b

Currys has also began to establish a B2B team as it looks to cater to small-to-medium sized businesses. It added its “suppliers, products, services, channels, supply chain and services operations” would make it a crucial fit to catering to these firms.

The group has 715 stores across six countries, with 296 in the UK and Ireland. This was a minor dip from the year prior, with the shuttering of two stores.

A final payout of 1.5p per share was proposed as Currys resumed its dividend. This marks a return to its progressive dividend policy, aiming to deliver consistent and growing returns to shareholders. The dividend represents around two-thirds of a full-year payout.

Currys’ update follows a strong performance in the previous financial year where the firm reported pre-tax profit of £28m, up from a pre-tax loss of £462m the year before.

The London-listed business was Panmure Liberum’s most-preferred stock of 2025, “stands out in a consumer landscape constrained by low growth” the broker said

Alex Baldock, group chief executive, said: “We’re uniquely placed not just to sell customers amazing technology, but to help them enjoy it to the full.

“Customers are increasingly adopting our credit, setup, installation, repair and connectivity services, building valuable recurring revenues for Currys. We’re now seen as the home of AI-enabled tech and our investments in new product categories and serving B2B customers are showing early signs of success.”